Video: Romelu Lukaku breaks Manchester United hearts with amazing assist for Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku will have broken Manchester United hearts with this incredible assist for Inter Milan against Slavia Prague this evening.

Watch below as the Belgium international puts in pretty much the perfect centre-forward’s shift up front to set up Lautaro Martinez for a simple finish.

Slavia Prague 0-1 Inter (Lautaro Martinez) – Brilliant work from Lukaku to set up Lautaro and what a finish – pic.twitter.com/b2fJYvftc0 — InterYaSerieA (@ya_serie) November 27, 2019

First, Lukaku uses his pace to chase down the loose ball and win it off the defender.

He then uses his strength and skill to hold the defenders off and break past them, before executing his cross to perfection for Martinez to fire into the back of the net.

Maybe Man Utd let this guy go too soon…