Luke Shaw’s future at Manchester United is reportedly in doubt after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s harsh words to the left-back.

The England international has had a very up-and-down career at Old Trafford and it now seems he’s up against it in terms of establishing himself in Solskjaer’s first XI.

According to the Telegraph, Solskjaer has sent a pretty clear message to Shaw, telling him he’s fallen behind youngster Brandon Williams in the pecking order.

The 19-year-old has shone in recent matches for the United first-team, and there doesn’t really appear to be any need for Solskjaer to change things in that area of the pitch.

Shaw has more experience, but has rarely looked like fulfilling the potential many saw in him as a youngster, particularly in his Southampton days.

Williams could be the superior option now as he becomes the latest top talent to emerge from Man Utd’s academy.

Most fans would probably back Solskjaer’s call here, but one has to wonder what this will mean for Shaw and his long-term future with the Red Devils.