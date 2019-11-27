Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly expected to return to action in around ten days’ time despite some speculation he might never play for the club again.

The France international has been out injured for much of this season so far, and this follows a summer in which his future at Old Trafford already looked in some doubt.

Then, earlier this week, a report from COPE stated Pogba is not really injured and is just keeping himself fit ahead of a potential transfer, with Man Utd now more open to selling him for the right price.

There was then a similar claim made on talkSPORT, as Alan Brazil said: “Someone has just told me, and it’s not just a random text, I know this guy and he does know a lot about United and what has gone on.

“He says: ‘From a very strong source – Pogba will NEVER play for United again’. Now, take that the way you want it, I don’t know who has told him but that is what he’s saying.”

However, according to the Sun, United now expect Pogba to be back playing in ten days’ time, meaning he could be in contention to feature in some big matches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

MUFC fans will be hoping the 26-year-old can at least make some contribution this season even if he is to leave the club soon.

Pogba has been a bit of a disappointment since joining United from Juventus in 2016 and it might at least be nice to see him go out with a bang before a potential exit.