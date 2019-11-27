Menu

Video: Valencia star with a HORROR miss against Chelsea

Valencia star Maxi Gomez missed a superb opportunity to put his side in front against Chelsea this evening.

Watch below as he fails to connect with the ball from point-blank range when it looked easier to score!

Chelsea will know they got away with this one, but it remains 0-0 at the time of writing.

The Blues will have to defend better than this if they are to get the result they want in tonight’s Champions League clash.

