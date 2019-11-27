Menu

Video: Dries Mertens drills Napoli ahead against Liverpool with clinical finish

Liverpool FC
Napoli have gone 1-0 up away to Liverpool this evening thanks to a well-taken goal by Belgian forward Dries Mertens.

Watch the goal video below as Mertens manages to stay onside before drilling home from a tight angle to give Napoli a surprise lead at Anfield.

The Italian giants also beat Liverpool at home this season, so are proving very troubling opponents for the reigning European Champions.

Mertens is a real threat and LFC will have to do better to keep him quiet for the rest of this game if they are to get back in it.

