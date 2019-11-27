Video: Dries Mertens drills Napoli ahead against Liverpool with clinical finish

Napoli have gone 1-0 up away to Liverpool this evening thanks to a well-taken goal by Belgian forward Dries Mertens.
Watch the goal video below as Mertens manages to stay onside before drilling home from a tight angle to give Napoli a surprise lead at Anfield.
Here’s that Napoli goal…
The Italian giants also beat Liverpool at home this season, so are proving very troubling opponents for the reigning European Champions.
Mertens is a real threat and LFC will have to do better to keep him quiet for the rest of this game if they are to get back in it.