Manchester United defender Phil Jones has apparently told the club he doesn’t want a testimonial if he manages ten years at Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, the 27-year-old specifically requested no testimonial when he signed a new contract with United earlier this year, which in theory keeps him at the club until 2023.

Remarkably, Jones has been with the Red Devils since all the way back in 2011, though he’s been less of a first-team regular as time has gone on.

Most fans would undoubtedly agree that the former Blackburn Rovers youngster has not fulfilled his potential at United, despite looking such a top talent when he first joined.

Now more of a laughing stock, it seems Jones is well aware of his reputation and The Athletic claim he tends to joke that no one would show up to his testimonial apart from his parents.

This is a pretty sad situation for the England international, who surely deserves some appreciation for the longevity he’s had at Man Utd, even if he’s not as gifted as some others who’ve spent as long at the club.

It would be nice, now that this report is out, if MUFC fans could show Jones a bit more love for at the very least giving his best for the club and sticking around despite barely playing.