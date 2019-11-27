Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs in contention to seal a January transfer window deal for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

The Poland international has not been at his best of late and is now being strongly tipped by Sport Mediaset to leave Milan on loan to a foreign club this January.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will definitely win the race for Piatek’s signature, with Everton and Genoa also mentioned by Mediaset as suitors for the 24-year-old.

If Chelsea do go for Piatek, it will be interesting to see how he gets on in the Premier League after such an exciting run of form in front of goal last season.

Having arrived at Genoa as a relative unknown in the summer of 2018, Piatek’s incredible scoring run earned him a move to the San Siro in the middle of the campaign, and he continued to look a lethal finisher at his new club as well.

However, the goals have dried up for Piatek this season, with just three in 13 appearances for him so far.

It may well be that a temporary move away could be useful to boost his confidence, and Chelsea may benefit from bringing in a clearly talented player with something to prove.

Frank Lampard is also short of options up front as he’s relied on youngster Tammy Abraham for much of this season, but Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi perhaps seem unlikely long-term options in this squad.