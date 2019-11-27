Premier League rivals set to battle for the return of David Moyes

It’s incredible how a manager can be criticised from all angles when they have a job, yet once they take a bit of time out of the game they suddenly become a huge commodity again.

Jose Mourinho is the best example of someone who’s been sacked from his past three jobs yet gets hailed by the media when he returns. It’s unlikely that David Moyes will get anywhere near as much attention, but it certainly sounds like he’s gaining some interest.

According to a report from The Mirror, both Everton and West Ham are looking to bring him back. It must be pointed out that both clubs have managers in place at the moment, but the report goes on to indicate they’re on a shoogly peg.

It’s fair to say that sacking a manager is only one half of the story for any football club, you need to have someone lined up to take over who will improve things. It might seem harsh when the process of finding the successor is leaked to the public, but it would be naive to think it won’t happen in most cases.

Both clubs are struggling, they find themselves just above the relegation zone despite having talented squads. Everton have struggled all season, but West Ham actually had a good start and sat fifth at one point – it feels like they’ve sleepwalked into a relegation battle in recent weeks.

There’s no indication that either club has made an approach or have an agreement with the former Man United manager to take over at this point, so it will be interesting to see if either decide to make a move in the near future.

If he is first choice for both clubs and they sack their manager to make a move for him, he should find himself in a very good negotiating position. It’s hard to say which club is the more attractive, but it would be fascinating to see if he could replicate the success he had at Everton during his time there.