Liverpool fans will not be at all happy about this moment Mohamed Salah should surely have been given a penalty.

Watch below as the Reds forward is manhandled by Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and yet somehow play is waved on.

How is that not a penalty I’ll never know. Salah too nice there unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/olguEwjjqk — Samue (@SamueILFC) November 27, 2019

Salah is arguably too honest for his own good here by looking so determined to stay on his feet, but the referee surely should have still intervened anyway.

The game finished 1-1 but LFC will feel they could have won this if this foul by Koulibaly had been spotted.