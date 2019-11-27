Liverpool star Mohamed Salah showed his quality against one of the best defenders in the world in Kalidou Koulibaly.

Watch the video below as the Egypt international absolutely floors the Napoli centre-back with his quick feet.

Mohamed Salah destroying Koulibaly for the 3rd game in a row. ? pic.twitter.com/Cw0oYxZ5EN — Samue (@SamueILFC) November 27, 2019

Salah is unplayable on his day, and even Koulibaly is learning that tonight!

Liverpool, however, are 1-0 down to Napoli so will hope Salah can now contribute goals to help the home side back into the game.