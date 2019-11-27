Charlie Nicholas has predicted Liverpool to draw against Napoli in tonight’s Champions League fixture at Anfield.

The Reds’ only defeat of this season so far came against Carlo Ancelotti at the Stadio San Paolo a couple of months back. Since then, Liverpool have won all of their Champions League matches and are leading their group with nine points with Napoli in second place with eight.

SEE MORE: Liverpool face transfer battle for €20m-rated target as Euro giants enter race

Nicholas is of the opinion that Jurgen Klopp might make a few changes to the team and it may affect their result against the Gli Azzurri which he thinks will be 1-1.

In his column for Sky Sports, the pundit wrote: “This is another cracker. These two will go through, but Napoli do not lose many games. They are still unpredictable in terms of their defence. They are powerful but, no matter who the manager is, Napoli do like to get at you and take a risk or two.

“Liverpool are getting over the line at the moment, but it is taking its toll. Do you risk Mohamed Salah again or do you play him against Brighton on Saturday?

“I have a feeling Liverpool may tinker the team and if you said to both clubs that they would get a point, be content, and qualify at the end of it, they would be more than happy. Liverpool changes may affect the team.”

Despite being seventh in Serie A, Napoli are a very good team with some world-class players but it’ll be hard for them to avoid defeat against Liverpool at Anfield, a ground where they haven’t lost a Champions League match since 2014.

Last season, the Reds managed to beat the Gli Azzurri 1-0 at Merseyside thanks to a winner from Salah but Napoli came very close to equalising. Liverpool might be favorites for tonight’s match but Napoli will definitely put up a tough fight.

A win will secure qualification to the last 16 for the reigning champions.