Solskjaer confirms three promising youngsters to start for Man United vs Astana

According to Manchester United’s official account, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed three of the Red Devils’ promising talents that will start against Kazakhstani outfit Astana tomorrow.

Ethan Laird, Di’Shon Bernard and Dylan Levitt will all be handed starts for the Red Devils tomorrow evening. Veteran stopper Lee Grant will also be making his full debut for the Manchester outfit.

Sky Sports have also revealed that just four senior players are part of the squad that will head to Kazakhstan.

Here’s what Solskjaer had to say on youth getting a chance as per utdreport via MU Live:

Solskjær on who will start against Astana: "It’s Lee [Grant], you’ll see [Ethan] Laird, [DiShon] Bernard and [Dylan] Levitt from the start so you’ll definitely get a few." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) November 27, 2019

United’s top talents have been handed a glorious opportunity to showcase their talents by Solskjaer.

The youngsters have the chance to shine because the Red Devils have already secured their qualification for the next stages of the Europa League.

Laird will be hoping to make his case as a solid backup right-back to Aaron Wan-Bissaka with an impressive performance tomorrow.

Bernard will likely partner Axel Tuanzebe in the heart of defence and United could do with another young option at centre-back, the likes of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are experiencing lesser first-team roles right now.

Levitt will be hoping to pull the strings in midfield and showcase his playmaking talents, United have lacked creativity in the middle of the park for the most part of the season.