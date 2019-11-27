‘Trying to get Emery sacked’ – Jermaine Pennant slams Arsenal players

In an exclusive interview 888 Sport, former Premier League star Jermaine Pennant has shockingly claimed that Arsenal’s players are ‘trying to get Unai Emery sacked’.

The Gunners have been on a dismal run of form recently and the pressure is starting to mount on Unai Emery. The north London outfit have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games.

Pennant has claimed that the side are currently playing in a non-energetic ‘half-hearted’ manner, this is clear to see considering the side’s inability to get a grip on games this season.

The Gunners were run ragged by nailed-on relegation candidates Southampton last weekend.

Here’s what Pennant had to say on Arsenal’s players:

“The players have got to look at themselves because there is only so much that the manager can do.”

“He can give instructions and pick the team but he can’t pass the ball for you. And some of the goals they are conceding are not due to the manager.”

“That comes down to application. That comes down to knowing how to defend properly. It’s the fundamentals like seeing the correct pass and knowing where to be and where not to be. That’s down to the players.”

“They need to look at themselves and be more energetic. Defend like every game is a cup final. Instead they’re half-hearted like they’re trying to get Emery sacked.”

Given the side’s woes recently, the team’s chances of finishing in a top four spot this season have been seriously dented.

An impressive run over the upcoming hectic December and Christmas schedule would certainly get the Gunners back on track, but is this only possible with another manager at the helm?

Do you think there’s some truth to Pennant’s shock claims?