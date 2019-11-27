Video: “Both goals were Kepa mistakes” These fans react as Kepa gets caught out for Valencia equaliser

It’s always hard to tell if these types of goals should be blamed on the keeper or not. It looks like an attempt at a cross and from some angles it looks like there’s nothing that Kepa can do.

Then there’s the other view that he needs to stand up taller and intercept the ball before it goes over his head. If the Valencia player means it then it’s a fantastic goal, but it does look like a wayward cross that got lucky:

WASS WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/7jKzxIFFdX — mx (@LeooMessi10i) November 27, 2019

It’s a shame for Kepa because it looked like he would be the hero after saving a penalty a few minutes before. These fans took to Twitter to point the finger at the Chelsea keeper:

Both Valencia goals were Kepa mistakes mate — Gaetan123 and 142 others?? (@ftblGaetan) November 27, 2019

Kepa misjudged the cross — Suzanne Picton (@SuzannePicton) November 27, 2019

i feel like if kepa reached for that ball it won’t go in. why retract your hand https://t.co/wKpct6LUSb — THINK LIKE A LIGHT SKIN (@YoungManEbro) November 27, 2019

Kepa is the worst Keeper in the Champions League — Aruorihwo Asagbra (@EbenDCelebrant) November 27, 2019

All the clubs know shoot high on Kepa and there’s a good chance you will score….. — Gutterdandy (@Gutterdandy1) November 27, 2019

Only Daniel Wass will know if he actually meant to score from that, while Kepa is the best person to say if he should’ve done better or not.

Either way it certainly looks like he’s going to get blamed by a section of the fans.