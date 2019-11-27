Video: Chelsea’s Kepa makes stunning penalty save vs Valencia

In the 62nd minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Valencia and Chelsea, the Blues conceded a penalty after Jorginho’s clumsy challenge on marauding full-back Jose Gaya.

Midfield maestro Dani Parejo stepped up to take the spot-kick for the La Liga outfit. Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga made a stunning stop to push Parejo’s penalty away.

Tonight’s clash has been a thrilling end-to-end encounter, both sides seem to be taking every opportunity to go forward and create chances.

Take a look at the Spaniard’s impressive stop below:

What a save from the Spaniard. Parejo will be kicking himself after this.