Video: Chelsea’s Kepa makes stunning penalty save vs Valencia

In the 62nd minute of this evening’s Champions League clash between Valencia and Chelsea, the Blues conceded a penalty after Jorginho’s clumsy challenge on marauding full-back Jose Gaya.
Midfield maestro Dani Parejo stepped up to take the spot-kick for the La Liga outfit. Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga made a stunning stop to push Parejo’s penalty away.
Tonight’s clash has been a thrilling end-to-end encounter, both sides seem to be taking every opportunity to go forward and create chances.
Take a look at the Spaniard’s impressive stop below:
Kepa What a save ??? pic.twitter.com/l1H7BXTneE
— fawaz (@fawazgoals) November 27, 2019
What a save from the Spaniard. Parejo will be kicking himself after this.