Video: Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham in tears after injury vs Valencia

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was left heartbroken after being forced off with an injury at halftime during the Blues’ Champions League clash with Valencia this evening.

Abraham appeared to land awkwardly after a tough hit from Valencia’s Ezequiel Garay. Michy Batshuayi replaced the England international.

The 22-year-old was visibly and physically distraught after the heartbreaking moment, the forward was in tears as he walked off the pitch – before being stretchered off.

This was the unsettling moment that the injury occurred:

Understandably Abraham was distraught when he had to leave the pitch, pictures courtesy of BT Sport:

This looks like a painful one… Wishing for a speedy recovery for Tammy Abraham ? pic.twitter.com/RfdzQM2bSl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 27, 2019

Tammy abraham leaving at HT in tears against Valencia #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/C4GHGhLJSO — Francisco Prisca (@FranciscoPrisca) November 27, 2019

Abraham has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most prolific strikers after a sensational start to the season and his fine form has earned him a spot in the England team.

It’s been great seeing Abraham go through the gears since being given the chance to start for his beloved Chelsea, we’re all wishing the forward a speedy recovery.