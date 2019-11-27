Video: lionel Messi produces FANTASTIC dinked pass to assist Suarez goal vs Dortmund

Considering this is his 700th game for Barcelona it’s always brilliant to see a bit of magic from Lionel Messi to remind us all just how good he is.

This is a crucial game at home to Dortmund, so he needed to be on top form to inspire his team against a good side. He shows his class here’s with a fantastically disguised clipped pass to assist Luis Suarez for the opener:

Gol de Suárez. Vaya puta mierda de Barça, que aburrimiento. Messi juega solo. #ValverdeOut pic.twitter.com/3yltdfnr5X — Notorious?? (@notoriousmdice) November 27, 2019

He times it perfectly and completely catches the defence out. It would be so easy to get that wrong and over or under hit the disguised pass, but it’s no surprise he gets it spot on.