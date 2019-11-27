Video: Luis Suarez knocks the ref down after hitting him IN THE HEAD with the ball

It usually takes something special to unite football fans, but a referee being knocked down is one sure fire way of doing it.

It’s not clear why we all enjoy it so much, it must be something to do with them making horrendous decisions and getting away with it for so long, it’s the only time anybody gets any retribution.

Luis Suarez managed to direct a pass right into the ref’s head and knocked him over during Barcelona’s game with Borussia Dortmund tonight:

It’s not quite as good as the comical fall from a Paolo Di Canio shove, but it’s certainly up there.