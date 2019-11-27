Video: Manchester United transfer target Haaland scores yet another Champions League goal

Red Bull Salzburg sensation Erling Haaland scored his eighth Champions League of the season – matching Eden Hazard’s all-time record – in tonight’s clash against Genk.

In the 86th minute of the tie, the Austrian outfit charged forward – with Haaland spearheading the attack. The ace’s dribble was cut short but the ball spilled into his path moments after.

The 19-year-old found himself free to poke the ball into the back of the net.

According to the Times (subscription required), the Red Devils are expected to break their transfer strategy and make a bid to sign the prolific youngster in the January transfer window.

Take a look at the Norwegian’s goal below, courtesy of RMC Sport:

Håland at it again pic.twitter.com/a3YsfjlA2I — Junior Maruwa (@elchaupo) November 27, 2019

Haaland has been in sensational form this season, it’s not surprising to see him tipped for a big move in the near future.

Would he be a success for United in the Premier League?