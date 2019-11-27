Video: Pulisic awarded crucial goal for Chelsea vs Valencia after VAR check

In the 49th minute of this evening’s clash between Valencia and Chelsea, Christian Pulisic had to wait a while before being awarded his first Champions League goal for the Blues.

Tireless midfielder N’Golo Kante played an inch-perfect cross into the box, which Kurt Zouma headed into the path of Pulisic.

The 21-year-old poked the ball into the back of the net from close-range.

The referee decided to consult VAR and it initially seemed as though Pulisic was offside before all angles of the moment were looked at.

The winger’s goal was eventually awarded and Frank Lampard’s men took the lead.

Take a look at the American star’s crucial goal below:

This shows just how close the call was:

The onside decision for Christian Pulisic's goal for Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/GwPO3Ncb4x — Goal (@goal) November 27, 2019

This could prove to be the defining moment in the match. Pulisic’s goal is massive as Chelsea look to secure qualification for the Champions League’s knockout stages.