(Photos) Zlatan Ibrahimovic statue vandalised with toilet seat following Hammarby investment

A statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been vandalised with a toilet seat following the news that he’s bought a stake in Swedish club Hammarby.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United and LA Galaxy striker only recently had a statue of himself erected in Malmo, the town he was born in and also the location of his first club in senior football.

It may be that his purchase of Hammarby has not gone down well as Expressen report on Ibrahimovic’s statue being vandalised.

As they report, and as the images below show, the former Sweden international’s statue had a toilet seat placed around one of the arms.

While it may be that these events are not connected, it is implied in the report that this is no coincidence and that Malmo fans are not happy with Ibrahimovic.