The agent of Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has insisted that his client is fully focused on the Foxes rather than transfer speculation linking him with Man City.

As noted by Sky Sports, it has been reported that the centre-half has appeared on City’s transfer radar as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his backline, while teammate Jonny Evans is also said to be of interest.

That comes as no real surprise given Leicester have impressed so far this season, as they sit in second place in the Premier League table after 13 games.

While they have been prolific in attack, they boast the best defensive record in the top flight having conceded just eight goals in those 13 outings, with Soyuncu and Evans ever-present for Brendan Rodgers to form a solid foundation for his side.

With the Foxes going well, it wouldn’t seem to make a great deal of sense for Soyuncu to consider an exit and so his agent, Mustafa Dogru, has publicly dismissed the idea of leaving the King Power Stadium any time soon as they will undoubtedly hope to maintain their current form and be a fundamental part of Leicester’s push for success.

“After such performances in the Premier League, it is quite natural for transfer news to appear,” Dogru told Turkish radio station Radyospor, as reported by the Leicester Mercury.

“Caglar now focuses on the success of the team. A transfer is neither on his nor the club’s agenda.

“I don’t know what’s going on in the future, but he’s thinking about his achievements at Leicester City and with the national team.”

That will be a boost for all concerned at Leicester, and ultimately if Rodgers can continue to lead them towards competing for a top-four spot and perhaps even trophies, then there will surely be little reason for any of their top players to consider an exit.

While the results have been impressive, so have the performances, and it looks like a great time to be involved at Leicester this season, although in contrast it sounds as though Guardiola could be left disappointed if he had plans to swoop for Soyuncu next year to shore up his defence after suffering with injury woes.