Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to talk of potentially replacing Unai Emery at Arsenal.

Unfortunately for Gunners fans hoping for a big name to come in and rescue them from the drudgery of the Emery era, Ancelotti has majorly played down talk of leaving his current club for the Emirates Stadium.

“I stay with Napoli, of course,” Ancelotti said in response to questions about the Arsenal job, as quoted by the Metro.

“These are rumours! I have white hair and experience. In this moment they are all rumours.”

The Italian tactician could be a dream appointment for Arsenal after enjoying so much success basically everywhere he’s been, all whilst tending to play an attractive brand of attacking football that would go down well with fans of the north London giants.

Still, Arsenal may have to look elsewhere if they do decide to get rid of Emery any time soon.

The Spanish tactician does seem increasingly on the brink at AFC, with The Athletic recently describing his situation at the club as “very, very delicate”.

Arsenal have also been linked with Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo in a recent report from the Daily Mail, and it may be that they’ll have to explore options outside of Ancelotti after his latest quotes.