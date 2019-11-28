Loads of Arsenal fans are genuinely celebrating their defeat tonight as a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League surely pushes the club closer to sacking manager Unai Emery.

The Gunners are on an absolutely woeful run of form at the moment, with tonight’s defeat making it seven games in a row now without a victory.

Emery has never really looked good enough since replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, and things have quickly got much worse at the start of this season.

The likes of The Athletic have suggested the Spanish tactician is in a delicate situation at the Emirates Stadium, and he surely needed a win tonight to have any hope of surviving in the job.

Given the dreadful football that’s been served up by Emery in his time in north London, it’s little wonder the mood among Gooners right now is one of celebration.

See some of the tweets below as many fans take to Twitter to express relief that the Emery era is now surely coming to an end…

… We're nearly there folks, nearly there… — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) November 28, 2019

Arsenal have lost and for the first time ever I'm kinda glad about it — Ali (@alibasith) November 28, 2019

I'm glad we lost. Its for the best in the long run — #PochettinoIN (@PMMacNamara) November 28, 2019

Yes please sack emery — sho……. (@darashonubi) November 28, 2019

Ok so good news. We’ve lost but we’ve already basically qualified. More importantly Emery is definitely getting the sack now. Sleep well — Mark Lee (@akayanks) November 28, 2019

Very good ebening. See ya Emery ?? — Aleksandar Kandilarov (@IssaAleks) November 28, 2019