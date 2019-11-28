Arsenal are on their worst run of form in 27 years after tonight’s 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

This now makes it seven games in a row without a win for the Gunners, a run worse than anything that ever happened in a whole 22 years under Emery’s predecessor Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal hired Emery in the summer of 2018, with Wenger somewhat tarnishing his reputation with the fans at the Emirates Stadium after a difficult end to his long reign.

Still, it never got quite this bad under the Frenchman, with this run their worst since all the way back in 1992 when George Graham was still manager at Arsenal…

7 – Arsenal have not won any of their last seven matches in all competitions (D5 L2) – they never went on as poor a run across 1235 games under Arsène Wenger, last waiting this long for a win in February 1992 under George Graham (8 games). Denouement. pic.twitter.com/Aqz016ODfn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2019

One imagines it’s stats like this that mean Emery will not last much longer at Arsenal, with some speculation already mounting in recent times that he’s edging closer to the sack.

The Athletic have claimed Emery’s situation is “very, very delicate”, and many fans were celebrating the defeat tonight due to the belief that this could surely be the final nail in the coffin of his Gunners career.