Crystal Palace could reportedly move for Bohemians youngster Andy Lyons in January and will take a closer look at him.

The 19-year-old has made 17 appearances so far this season as he continues to get minutes under his belt and impress despite his young age.

Palace are arguably in the market for a right-back after losing Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the summer to Manchester United, and perhaps Lyon will be viewed as a long-term replacement and solution in that department.

As reported by HITC, the talented starlet is a player in demand with Wolves and AFC Wimbledon said to have targeted him previously, and so that would suggest that he’s showing enough quality to warrant a move to England at some stage in his career.

Having impressed Wolves on a trial last year, Palace could now try to make their move and prise him away from Bohemians with a view of developing him into a regular at senior level in the years to come.

That said, time will also tell whether or not the Eagles face competition from elsewhere, with Roy Hodgson potentially looking to add to his squad with Lyons tipped to perhaps get a run out for the U23s initially if he does secure a move to Selhurst Park in the New Year.