David Beckham is reportedly keen to appoint Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as the first coach of Inter Miami ahead of their inaugural season in MLS.

The global icon has been busy putting the pieces in place for the new franchise to be as competitive as possible as they prepare to enter the league next year.

That started with putting the right infrastructure and personnel in place, while the playing squad is slowly being assembled with marquee names expected to be announced next month where possible.

However, in order for it all to come together on the pitch and for Inter Miami to be successful, Beckham and the ownership need the right man at the helm to guide them towards their objectives.

According to The Telegraph, the man deemed the right fit for the job is Vieira, but time will tell whether or not he can be convinced to leave his post at Nice and take on a new challenge, or if Beckham and Inter Miami will have to look elsewhere.

Roberto Martinez and Marcelo Gallardo are two other names specially mentioned in the report as perhaps being in contention previously, but it looks as though Vieira is now emerging as the top candidate in an ambitious move.

The Telegraph add that Vieira has recently been linked with the Arsenal job amid doubts over Unai Emery’s future at the Emirates, and so if he were to take the Inter Miami job and link up with Beckham to seal a return to MLS after his previous stint at New York City FC, that would effectively rule out any chance of him returning to north London in the near future.