Manchester United are reportedly the best positioned team to seal the transfer of in-form Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

According to Don Balon, the Norwegian wonderkid is eager to move to a bigger club and could cost as much as £80million to any of his growing list of suitors if he moves this January.

Haaland looks like he’d be ideal for this Man Utd squad, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely in need of more reliable goal-scorers up front.

It’s been a difficult season at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial not really stepping up since Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left in the summer.

If United can beat some big names to Haaland, it could go some way to fixing their attack for years to come as the 19-year-old looks one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe right now.

Don Balon mention Real Madrid and Juventus as being interested in Haaland as well, but state that MUFC currently look in the strongest position to win the race for his signature.

If Haaland does make his way to United in the middle of the season, it would be a hugely exciting transfer for the Premier League as a whole, as his prolific scoring record suggests he really could become one of the greats of his generation.