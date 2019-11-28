Former Newcastle Utd coach John Carver has suggested that Steve Bruce should take Miguel Almiron out of the firing line in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old has failed to register a single assist or goal so far this season in 13 appearances, as his struggles continued in the defeat to Aston Villa on Monday night.

With Newcastle slipping down to 14th place in the Premier League table with two wins in their last five outings, Carver believes that Bruce needs to switch things up and take Almiron out of the side to give him a little break to regroup.

“I watched Almiron play closely in the MLS and I think when I saw him playing out there, his movement was good, his finishing was good and he used to set up players and get in the right areas,” he told the Chronicle Live.

“And I think it might be time for the staff to have look at what he did at Atlanta and the positions he got into, so I think he is a good player, I think Saint-Maximin is a good player, I think it’s time for one of those if not two of those to have a little bit of a rest.

“You forget how young he is as well and he does look like he has the world on his shoulders at the moment.

“The thing is you see, what fans saw, the manager saw and certainly you saw the other night, he does put in a great shift, we always moaned about players who didn’t work hard enough for the team, but certainly this player does work hard for the team.

“But his body language is starting to show his slump in form, and it may just be the right time to pull him out of the firing line.

“Sometimes in adversity players step forward, but I think it’s time now.”

It’s a fair assessment from Carver and perhaps a break would do Almiron good, but ultimately the final decision will rest with Bruce and time will tell if he persists and hopes his star man turns things around or rotates and gives him an opportunity to sit out and pinpoint where he can get better.