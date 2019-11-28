Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz is reportedly making Liverpool his preferred destination amid ongoing transfer speculation over his future.

The Germany international is one of European football’s most exciting young talents right now and could be a fine long-term signing for Liverpool.

The Reds have been mentioned as one of a number of top clubs, along with rivals Manchester United, to have held talks over signing Havertz in a report from German outlet Bild, as translated by the Metro.

And now, according to Don Balon, it’s emerged that Havertz himself would favour a move to Anfield over the likes of Barcelona.

The report states that the 20-year-old is obsessed with the team Jurgen Klopp has built, so that should be music to the ears of LFC supporters.

As well as being a top young talent, Havertz’s desire to specifically link up with Klopp at Liverpool suggests he’d be an ideal signing for them.

This could be a big blow for United, who urgently need to be able to beat their rivals to signings like this if they are to get back to challenging for titles.

It’s been a difficult few years for the Red Devils as they’ve chopped and changed managers without much success, while many of their expensive signings have proven to be flops.

Bild’s report, translated by the Metro, suggests Havertz would not come cheap either as he’s valued at around €130million, but he at least looks like a signing for the long term who could still improve a great deal in the next few years.

The youngster would also be an ideal replacement for the struggling Paul Pogba, adding some much-needed creativity and goal threat to MUFC’s midfield.