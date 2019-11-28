Juventus reportedly face the threat of seeing Paulo Dybala depart, but are said to be preparing a new contract to avoid seeing an exit materialise.

The 26-year-old struggled to cement his place in Maurizio Sarri’s starting line-up at the beginning of the season after he took over from Massimiliano Allegri this past summer, with doubts over whether or not he could fit into his system and style of play.

However, gradually the Argentine international has shown his class and importance by bagging seven goals and three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

With his current contract set to run until 2022, all seems to be settled for Dybala in Turin currently, but speculation in the Italian media has suggested that there could still be doubts over his future.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Corriere dello Sport, it is claimed that Dybala would be ‘tempted’ by a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid if either of the Spanish giants launched a bid to sign him next year.

However, Calciomercato add via Tuttosport, that the reigning Serie A champions have a plan to stop an exit from materialising and to convince Dybala to stay with them as they are preparing a contract offer to dismiss the possibility of an exit.

Time will tell whether or not it’s enough to prevent an exit, but ultimately with Dybala now growing into a pivotal role this season and Juventus continuing to chase major trophies, there are strong arguments to make in favour of staying with the Bianconeri.

That said, whether it’s the appeal of a new challenge or simply playing for another one of the biggest clubs in the world in the form of Barcelona or Real Madrid, it will perhaps be a concerning situation for Juventus until their star forward puts pen to paper on a new contract to end all talk of a possible departure.