Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the extent of Fabinho’s injury will be known in the next couple of days.

The Brazilian international played only 19 minutes during last night’s Champions League fixture against Napoli after sustaining an injury and was eventually subbed off with Georginio Wijnaldum replacing him. Following the match, Klopp said he hoped that Fabinho’s injury’s not too serious but the extent of his injury will be known in the next couple of days.

As quoted by Liverpool’s official website, the Reds manager told BT Sport, “Of course it’s still early and we all hope it’s not too serious but it’s pretty painful in an area where you don’t want to have pain, around the ankle and shin, so we have to see.”

Klopp told in his post-match press conference: “He is a really hard one and couldn’t continue. I don’t want to say what I expect, because I hope in the moment it’s not that serious. But we’ll know more maybe tomorrow, maybe the day after tomorrow. We’ll see.”

Fabinho is already suspended for Liverpool’s match against Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend but Liverpool and their fans will be hoping that he will recover before the Merseyside Derby on the fourth.

The Reds remain at the top of their group after last night’s draw and they need to beat Red Bull Salzburg to confirm their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. However, even a draw could see Liverpool topping their group provided Napoli are unable to beat Genk.