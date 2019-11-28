Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has had his say on a potential transfer to bring Jadon Sancho to Anfield in the future.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has recently been strongly linked with a move away from his current club after a difficult season in the Bundesliga.

The Telegraph have linked Sancho with Liverpool and Manchester United, though the report claims it is the Red Devils who feel they’re currently leading the chase for the talented 19-year-old’s signature.

Carragher, however, expects a ‘big summer’ at his old club given that they didn’t make any major signings ahead of this season, so it could be that there’ll be room for Sancho.

The England international doesn’t look like a huge priority for Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with the Liverpool manager blessed with plenty of attacking talent as it is.

Carragher argues, though, that there could still be room for one more top attacking player to give LFC something a little different up front.

“I think Liverpool still lack one player which is an attacking player to really support the front three and almost make it like a front four,” the former defender told Viasport, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“At the moment there’s still a big difference when one of the front three doesn’t play.

“We saw that at the weekend again when Salah was out – that time Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played in the front three and that didn’t work. We’ve seen [Divock] Origi – that doesn’t work.

“Maybe there’s talk of a man in the Bundesliga coming to England from Borussia Dortmund, maybe he’s someone who Liverpool may be looking at in Sancho, who a lot of other Premier League clubs are looking at.

“I would like to see an attacking player come in, someone with a bit more quality, maybe someone who could help them in the coming months going forward.

“I don’t think it’s an area which Klopp really looks at but I would expect it to be a really big summer for Liverpool, especially considering they didn’t sign anyone last summer.”

Beating Manchester United to such a big signing should surely also serve as decent motivation for Liverpool, who won’t want to see such a top young talent go and strengthen a rival for the long term.