Video: Liverpool bring former manager Bob Paisley back to life in creepy advert

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have released a really rather creepy video as part of an advert for their sponsors Standard Chartered.

The Reds are often mocked for overdoing things, and they’ve truly outdone themselves this time. Just watch…

This bizarre video clip shows Liverpool legend Ian Rush and current club captain Jordan Henderson speaking to legendary former manager Bob Paisley.

Paisley died in 1996, but Liverpool got an actor to portray him here, and it’s not even that clear what point they’re trying to make by doing it.

Let us know what you think of this bizarre clip!

