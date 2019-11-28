Video: Liverpool bring former manager Bob Paisley back to life in creepy advert

Liverpool have released a really rather creepy video as part of an advert for their sponsors Standard Chartered.

The Reds are often mocked for overdoing things, and they’ve truly outdone themselves this time. Just watch…

This is creepy as hell. pic.twitter.com/2J4iXLeMZ7 — Flanners (@Flannyballs) November 28, 2019

This bizarre video clip shows Liverpool legend Ian Rush and current club captain Jordan Henderson speaking to legendary former manager Bob Paisley.

Paisley died in 1996, but Liverpool got an actor to portray him here, and it’s not even that clear what point they’re trying to make by doing it.

