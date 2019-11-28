It seems that Fabinho has transitioned from possibly being described as a bust to becoming an integral member of the Liverpool starting XI.

He does a fantastic job of anchoring the midfield but also poses a threat going forward. There were concerns when he went off with an injury against Napoli last night, and it doesn’t sound like brilliant news from a Liverpool perspective.

A report from The Daily Mail has suggested he could be missing for around four to six weeks. When you consider the upcoming month will be one of Liverpool’s busiest periods of the season, this could be a huge loss.

They have ten fixtures between now and the 2nd of January, so he could be missing for all of those. Admittedly one is the double clash of the Carabao Cup and the Club World Cup, but it’s still nine important games that he might miss.

When you consider he’s played in every Champions League game and only missed one league match, it shows you how much Jurgen Klopp values his presence in the starting XI.

Liverpool do have some strength in the midfield positions but nobody offers the same skill set as him. Jordan Henderson or Georgino Wijnaldum could play in that deeper role, but they lack the defensive instincts that Fabinho brings to the side.

Time will tell how much they miss him, but this could define their season. They have a crucial Champions League fixture, the Club World Cup and a run of Premier League fixtures to navigate. If his absence sees them lose some of those fixtures, it could completely de-rail their outstanding start to the season.