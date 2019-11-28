Video: Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini BLEEDS after being hit with object from the crowd

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini shed blood for his team tonight…quite literally.
Watch below as a Twitter thread shows Pellegrini being struck by an object thrown from the stands, which hits his head and leads to him bleeding.
— Jacopo Aliprandi (@AliprandiJacopo) November 28, 2019
No one wants to see this in football or anywhere in society, with some aggressive fans clearly taking things a little too seriously.
It’s been a fine night for Roma on the pitch, however, with the Italian giants 3-0 up against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League.