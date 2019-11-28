Video: Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini BLEEDS after being hit with object from the crowd

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini shed blood for his team tonight…quite literally.

Watch below as a Twitter thread shows Pellegrini being struck by an object thrown from the stands, which hits his head and leads to him bleeding.

No one wants to see this in football or anywhere in society, with some aggressive fans clearly taking things a little too seriously.

It’s been a fine night for Roma on the pitch, however, with the Italian giants 3-0 up against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League.