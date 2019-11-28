Lyon wonderkid Amine Gouiri plays for the youth and senior team in the same day and LOSES TWICE

We often hear managers complain about fixture congestion and players not getting enough time to recover between games.

It always seems to come up when a team has to play on a Sunday and then in the Champions League the next week. Amine Gouiri has put those claims to shame by playing in two games on the same day.

He played for Lyon’s U19 team as they played against Zenit’s youth team in their Champions League clash this afternoon, only to then come on as a late substitute for the senior team this evening.

It should be noted that he was subbed at half time for the youth game and only came on for the last ten minutes for the senior team, but it must be tough to play a game and then recover in the space of a few hours, only to then prepare and play in another game.

The worst thing for Gouiri was that both teams lost the games they were involved in.

The 19 year old forward isn’t a regular for the first team at this point, he mainly plays for the youth team so he wasn’t in a position to turn down the chance to show what he can do at senior level.

Hopefully next time he will only be involved in one game and can fully focus on making an impact for the first team.