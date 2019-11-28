Amid ongoing speculation linking Jadon Sancho with a return to England, it has been reported that Man Utd and Liverpool could be set for a transfer blow.

The 19-year-old had a stellar campaign for Borussia Dortmund last year and has followed that up with six goals and nine assists in 18 appearances so far this season.

However, although he scored a classy goal against Barcelona in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night, he was also dropped from the starting line-up with boss Lucien Favre noting that the England international was lacking focus.

In turn, perhaps transfer rumours are distracting the youngster currently, and it’s suggested that he could be prioritising a move to Spain next year as opposed to considering a return to the Premier League with either Man Utd or Liverpool.

As noted by the Metro, it had been suggested that Man Utd were leading Liverpool in the race to land £100m Sancho’s signature with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager to continue to add quality, young talent to his squad at Old Trafford.

However, it now looks as though both the Red Devils and Liverpool could miss out on signing Sancho next summer if they are both genuinely keen to reach a deal with Dortmund, as it’s claimed by the Daily Star that he would prefer a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid instead.

The key factor here though will be whether or not either of the La Liga giants are interested in signing Sancho, as if they don’t launch bids next summer, it could still leave the door open for Man Utd or Liverpool to swoop.

In contrast, if they do have intentions of prising the starlet away from Dortmund at the end of the season, it could ultimately force the two Premier League sides to look elsewhere rather than run the risk of wasting time if he has his heart set on a move to La Liga.