LIVID Manchester United fan rips into Luke Shaw’s performance vs Astana with brutal video analysis

One Manchester United fan seems like he has a bit of a personal vendetta against Luke Shaw.

Take a look at this guy’s Twitter feed as he picks out Shaw as the stand-out poor performer for United as they lost to Astana in the Europa League tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have fielded a youthful XI, but Shaw was still one of the worst players on the pitch, it would seem.

It’s hard to argue with some of these calls, with the England international poor at both defending and bringing play forward…

One imagines the former Southampton man is not going to last a lot longer at Old Trafford after the emergence of exciting youngster Brandon Williams this season.

