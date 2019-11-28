Menu

“Lost for words” – These Manchester United fans unimpressed by major Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decision for Astana game

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United misfit Jesse Lingard has been given the captain’s armband for today’s Europa League game against Astana.

If you’ve followed the goings on at Old Trafford for the last year or so, you won’t be surprised to hear that this is not proving a popular decision among many of the club’s fans.

MORE: Video: Midfield ace linked with Manchester United scores brilliant Panenka style free kick

A number of United supporters are now ranting on Twitter about the decision to give Lingard the captaincy, with the England international not exactly showing himself to be much of a leader, or even just an effective performer in recent months.

Lingard was at one point a decent hard-worker who popped up with the occasional important goal in a big game, but it’s fair to say he’s not looked good enough for a club of this size for some time now.

It’s really not clear what the 26-year-old has done to convince Solskjaer he should be leading out the team today, but in fairness, there don’t look to be too many other options either.

More Stories / Latest News

It’s a youthful line up and Lingard is one of the more experienced names involved, but Axel Tuanzebe was trusted with the armband in a game against Rochdale earlier this season.

Here’s how the Lingard decision is going down…

More Stories Jesse Lingard Ole Gunnar Solskjaer