Loads of Manchester United fans are complaining about Luke Shaw as one negative from their first half against Astana.

The Red Devils have a 1-0 half time lead thanks to a fine Jesse Lingard goal from outside the box, but it’s been far from a vintage display from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

In fairness, the Norwegian tactician has selected a number of young players, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that they’re lacking fluency.

Still, Man Utd supporters are perhaps justified in expecting more from a senior player like Shaw, who has looked off the pace in a rare outing for United.

It seems the England international’s Old Trafford future is in some doubt as the Telegraph claim Solskjaer has told him he’s no longer first choice at left-back.

This follows the emergence of promising youngster Brandon Williams, who really does look the superior option right now.

Here’s some Twitter reaction from MUFC fans frustrated with the shift Shaw is putting in so far this evening…

Luke Shaw have some shame man. Stealing a living — Mahadevan Sankar (@TheRedVerdict) November 28, 2019

Shaw is soo poor !! #mufc — SUBHAJIT (@iamSubhajit01) November 28, 2019

Shaw's days as a United player should be over after this. — B2 (@apotheosis_b2) November 28, 2019

Shaw should not start over Williams — Wambaki ?? (@Robertwambaki) November 28, 2019

Honestly think we can recoup 80% of what we paid for Shaw if we sell him in January. Just don’t play him again he’s bringing down his value every time he plays — Sergio Giavanni Kitchens (@Reemzestilo) November 28, 2019

Luke shaw looks disgustingly out of shape good grief — James (@jamcheese) November 28, 2019

Not seen anyone on my timeline mention Shaw's peformance this half. Despite the assist he's been very poor. — Reuben (@ReubenMUFC) November 28, 2019