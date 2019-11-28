Menu

“Stealing a living” – Manchester United ace angers these Red Devils fans with underwhelming first half performance

Loads of Manchester United fans are complaining about Luke Shaw as one negative from their first half against Astana.

The Red Devils have a 1-0 half time lead thanks to a fine Jesse Lingard goal from outside the box, but it’s been far from a vintage display from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

In fairness, the Norwegian tactician has selected a number of young players, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that they’re lacking fluency.

Still, Man Utd supporters are perhaps justified in expecting more from a senior player like Shaw, who has looked off the pace in a rare outing for United.

It seems the England international’s Old Trafford future is in some doubt as the Telegraph claim Solskjaer has told him he’s no longer first choice at left-back.

This follows the emergence of promising youngster Brandon Williams, who really does look the superior option right now.

Here’s some Twitter reaction from MUFC fans frustrated with the shift Shaw is putting in so far this evening…

