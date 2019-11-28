Manchester United and Liverpool could reportedly be given the chance to seal the transfer of Jadon Sancho as early as this January.

The England international has had a difficult season at Borussia Dortmund and his club are now said to be prepared to listen to offers for him in the middle of the season, according to the Independent.

It remains to be seen where Sancho might end up, but the Independent list Man Utd and Liverpool as being among the youngster’s potential suitors.

Sancho could no doubt improve this United squad after their poor start to the season, with attacking players to come in and provide upgrades on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial surely essential to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side back into the running for a top four finish.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could do well to build on their strong start to the season, as they surely can’t afford to take any chances if they want to end their long title drought and pip Manchester City to the trophy this term.

The Independent state Sancho would cost around £100million, though the Bundesliga side’s willingness to sell obviously also weakens their negotiating position.

Clubs may want to approach this potential transfer with caution, however, as the Independent detail how much Sancho’s relationship with Dortmund has been damaged in recent times.

Still, there’s no denying the 19-year-old is an elite young talent who could have a huge future in the game under the right manager and at the right club.