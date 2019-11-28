Europa afternoon football is back as Manchester Utd travel to Kazakhstan to take on FC Astana. Here’s how you can watch the games from 15:50 today.

How Can I Watch FC Astana v Man Utd Live Streaming

Where is the FC Astana vs Manchester Utd Game being played?

The match is being played at The Astana Arena. Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Is the Man Utd game on Sky?

The FC Astana game is not being shown on Sky this afternoon.

Manchester United will reach the knockout stage of the Europa League if they avoid defeat at Astana later today.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s side occupy top spot in Group L after three wins and a draw extending their unbeaten run in the competition to 15 games. That run has been built on a solid defence, something you wouldn’t associate with United teams of late. But in Europe they’ve been solid, albeit against lesser opposition, keeping clean sheets on the bounce and they’re 7/2 to win to nil in Kazakhstan.

At the other end of the pitch, though, United have struggled. Not since December 2016 have the Reds scored two or more goals in a single Europa League game. And they’ve only scored five times this campaign, with Mason Greenwood bagging two of those. The academy graduate, who netted his first Premier League goal on Sunday, is 6/1 to open the scoring.

In truth Astana should provide few problems for a team of United’s stature. The reining Kazakhstan champions are yet to secure a point in this season’s Europa league and have lost their last five games in the competition during which they scored just once.

Astana’s last four games in all competitions have seen the visitors win both halves and it’s 7/1 for United to win both halves.

Ole’s side won the reverse fixture 1-0 and it’s 9/1 for a repeat scoreline this Thursday.

United are expected to field a relatively youthful side so don’t be too surprised if Astana pick up at least a point. It’s 21/10 for the hosts to win, 12/5 for the game to end in a draw and 13/10 for United to bag all three points on the road.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions