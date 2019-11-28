Photo: Fabinho wears protective boot after suffering injury scare in Liverpool draw

It was a disappointing night for Liverpool on Wednesday and it could be made worse by an injury suffered by influential ace Fabinho.

The Merseyside giants were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield by Napoli this week which sets up a tense finale to proceedings in Group E in the Champions League as they need to avoid defeat at RB Salzburg to be sure of a place in the knockout stage.

Time will tell whether or not they are able to do so, but it also remains to be seen if Fabinho will be fit in time to feature and whether or not he will miss any games in the coming weeks due to an ankle injury that he suffered against Napoli.

As noted by the club’s official site, Jurgen Klopp sounded slightly worried about the issue but emphasised the point that further tests will be carried out in the coming days to determine the full extent of the injury.

With that in mind, Liverpool fans will be desperately hoping that it was merely precautionary then that the Brazilian international was pictured wearing a protective boot after the game, as seen in the photo below, as he posed for a snap with Deco.

Left foot/ankle in a protective boot. Always better to err on the side of caution until the injury can be fully assessed. “We hope it’s not too serious.” #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/OqQsVTOH6R — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) November 28, 2019

Fabinho, 26, has been a crucial figure for Liverpool so far this season as he’s featured in 19 games across all competitions, thus almost establishing himself as an ever-present in Klopp’s plans.

In turn, the Premier League title contenders will hope that it isn’t serious as they will no doubt miss his presence in the side, and further updates will no doubt be offered between now and the weekend ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

For the Reds though, they’ll just hope that it isn’t serious enough to keep Fabinho on the sidelines for long, as they face a hectic schedule in December which will see them play eight games across all competitions and Klopp will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad as possible for that run.