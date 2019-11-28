Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly promised manager Zinedine Zidane that he’ll try to deliver the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish giants definitely can achieve this ambitious potential signing, but Diario Gol suggest they’re certainly going to try and could use some of their unwanted players as bait in a swap deal.

The report also states Madrid could try a similar approach to sign an ideal midfield partner for Pogba in the form of Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

The pair should know each other well from playing together for the French national team, and could be just the midfield partnership Real need.

Los Blancos have relied on the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro for some time now, though Modric is now ageing and cannot go on forever, while Casemiro’s form has taken a dip.

Kante could be an ideal replacement for the Brazilian in defensive midfield, while Pogba could very much play the Modric role with his skill and creativity.

Man Utd and Chelsea won’t want to be losing star players, but the lure of a big club like Real Madrid has often proven too hard to turn down.

Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are among those to recently swap Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu.