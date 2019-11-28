We’ve seen that the step up from youth team football to senior football can be a big one for some players. Clubs can face a big decision when a player doesn’t look able to play for the first team after getting a few chances.

Does that mean they aren’t going to be good enough? Or do they just need longer to develop and possibly a loan spell to continue that development and come back ready to fight for a place?

Manchester United face a huge decision with Tahith Chong in the next few weeks. The Metro recently reported that his contract was up at the end of the season and Juventus were showing an interest. That would allow him to negotiate terms with any European teams from January, so United would need to agree a new deal before then to ensure they don’t lose him for free.

The problem is, he hasn’t been impressive at all in his chances for the first team this season. He was subbed against Astana tonight after missing an easy chance, and it looks like these fans would be happy to see the back of him:

Chong absolute garbage. Send him where ever he wants to go. — RH (@Ryan27061986) November 28, 2019

Can’t believe Chong missed an open net. — Jarrad Higgins (@ryan_sulleman) November 28, 2019

Chong is trash. We have to know when to let go as well. #mufc — BiHZen (@bihzen) November 28, 2019

Genuinely want to have a conversation with people who thought Chong shouldn’t leave — Nagy Out (@MartialPoke) November 28, 2019

Can’t see Chong coming back from this — Thomas Capstick ? (@cappaMUFC) November 28, 2019

Chong can pack his bags to Juventus. His reaction ?? — Zaia † (@_MisterZ) November 28, 2019

There hasn’t been any indication recently that he has decided he definitely wants to leave, but the more time that passes without a new contract being signed will lead to speculation about him being moved on.

Based on this evidence, Man United might not suffer too much if he does decide to leave.