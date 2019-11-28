Menu

“Send him wherever he wants to go”: These fans react to another poor performance from Manchester United ace

We’ve seen that the step up from youth team football to senior football can be a big one for some players. Clubs can face a big decision when a player doesn’t look able to play for the first team after getting a few chances.

Does that mean they aren’t going to be good enough? Or do they just need longer to develop and possibly a loan spell to continue that development and come back ready to fight for a place?

Manchester United face a huge decision with Tahith Chong in the next few weeks. The Metro recently reported that his contract was up at the end of the season and Juventus were showing an interest. That would allow him to negotiate terms with any European teams from January, so United would need to agree a new deal before then to ensure they don’t lose him for free.

The problem is, he hasn’t been impressive at all in his chances for the first team this season. He was subbed against Astana tonight after missing an easy chance, and it looks like these fans would be happy to see the back of him:

There hasn’t been any indication recently that he has decided he definitely wants to leave, but the more time that passes without a new contract being signed will lead to speculation about him being moved on.

Based on this evidence, Man United might not suffer too much if he does decide to leave.

 

