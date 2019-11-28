Video: Tahith Chong misses an open goal for Manchester United moments before Astana equalise

Tahith Chong has missed an absolute sitter for Manchester United, blazing over from close range when presented with an open goal.

Watch below as the Red Devils carved their way through Astana with some fine passing football, only for Chong to totally fail to apply the finishing touch.

Tahith Chong misses an open goal ? Not even a minute later Astana equalise ? pic.twitter.com/zGla6jX0cL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2019

The young Dutchman is not a regular for Man Utd but has long been considered a big prospect for the future.

However, if he cannot take glaring opportunities like this when he occasionally makes it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team, he is going to find it extremely difficult to forge a long-term future for himself at Old Trafford.

To make matters worse, Astana went up the pitch and equalised just moments after Chong’s horror miss.

With the score now at 1-1, if United don’t win this game they’ll look at this as the moment they wasted their big chance to pick up all three points.