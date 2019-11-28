Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes could reportedly be available for £60 million.

The 25-year-old signed a new contract with the Portuguese club and according to Yahoo, his release clause is €100 million. However, a report from Portuguese newspaper Record (via the Sun) claims that Sporting would be willing to sell Fernandes for £60 million.

Manchester United and Spurs have both been linked to the attacking midfielder. A report from O Jogo claimed that the Red Devils could sign Fernandes in the winter for £65 million while 90min stated recently that Jose Mourinho wants to bring him to North London.

The Portuguese international has become a popular name in world football thanks to his impressive performances for Sporting CP. This season, Fernandes has netted nine goals whole providing six assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

It’s only realistic that at some point, the 25-year-old will leave Sporting for some bigger club in Europe and if he signs for Manchester United or Spurs, either club would benefit hugely.