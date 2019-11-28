Unai Emery ‘hours’ away from Arsenal SACK following Eintracht Frankfurt defeat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly ‘hours’ away from being sacked by the club, according to a Spanish journalist.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night, making it seven games in a row without a win – their worst run in 27 years.

La continuidad de Unai Emery en el Arsenal tiene las horas contadas. Resulta extraño el comportamiento de sus jugadores en el campo con un nivel muy inferior a su calidad. El Eintracht de Frankfurt les dejó en evidencia en la Europa League. — Francesc Aguilar (@FApor_elmundo) November 28, 2019

This surely spells the end for Emery, and the tweet above from Mundo Deportivo’s Francesc Aguilar suggests a decision could be formalised very soon.

Gooners will be thrilled with this news, with many actually celebrating their loss in the Europa League due to the belief that it pushes the Spaniard closer to the exit door.

Recent reports from various sources have suggested assistant manager Freddie Ljungberg is the overwhelming favourite to replace Emery on a temporary basis.

Finding a permanent manager could prove tricky in the middle of the season, with Massimiliano Allegri and Mikel Arteta previously reported to not be keen on a move at the moment.

This might mean Ljungberg being in charge until the end of the season, with a bigger name coming in in the summer depending on how the Swede gets on.