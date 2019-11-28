Video: Andre Gomes gets emotional reading Everton fan letters in heartwarming show of support

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes was taken aback by the amount of support he has received after his injury setback earlier this month.

The Portuguese international suffered a serious ankle injury during the clash with Tottenham at the start of November, as he underwent surgery for a fractured dislocation to his right ankle.

SEE MORE: David Moyes wants a long term commitment from Premier League duo to secure his return

While the surgery itself was a success, he now faces a lengthy road to recovery to get back on the pitch, but he will undoubtedly have the support of many people around him and the fans to keep him going through what will be a difficult period.

As seen in the video below, in a classy touch and feature from Everton, they invited Gomes to open fan letters so he could see all the support that he’s been receiving, and it all got a much for the 26-year-old.

He did well to hold back the tears, but he certainly looked emotional and was keen to stress how much he appreciated the love that he has been shown since his setback.

It’s now hoped that he can get through his rehabilitation with no complications and be back out on the pitch as soon as he is considered fit enough by the Everton medical staff…